Olivia’s prepares an Aviation cucumber & shrimp cocktail with crisp corn tortilla chips

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s morning in the kitchen!

Harry and Yanni are preparing an Aviation cucumber & shrimp cocktail with crisp corn tortilla chips.

Check out the recipe below:

Aviation Cucumber & Shrimp Cocktail served w/ crisp corn tortilla chips

2 shots – Aviation Gin

1 lb Jumbo Shrimp – chopped

1 tsp Lavender

2 cups Euro Cucumbers- Diced

1 cup Assorted Bell Peppers- Diced

1/2 cup Red Onions – Diced

1/2 cup Cilantro – chopped

1 tsp Juniper Berries – crushed

1 Lemon – freshly squeezed

1 Lime – freshly squeezed

2 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt

Pinch – Black Pepper

1 cup – Smoked Salmon- chopped

1 tbsp Raw Sugar

2 tbsp Fresh Garlic – Diced

1 whole Habanero Pepper- Diced

In Mortar & Pestle, Crush the Lavender & Juniper Berries together. Mix all ingredients together & serve immediately. Enjoy!

Lemon Lavender Cheesecake topped w/ an Aviation Gin & Lemony Lavender Blueberry topping

Aviation Gin & Lemony Lavender Blueberry topping:

1 whole Lemon- zested & juiced

1 whole Lemon – shredded & juiced

4 oz – Cranberry Juice

8 oz Raw Sugar

1 tsp ground Allspice

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

1 tbsp Hibiscus flower – dried

1 pint – Fresh Blueberries

3 – Star Anise

Bring all ingredients (except Blueberries) to a boil, stirring constantly until mix starts to thicken, approx 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Add Blueberries. Let cool. Serve as desired, warm or chilled. Enjoy!!