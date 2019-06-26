Olivia’s prepares an Aviation cucumber & shrimp cocktail with crisp corn tortilla chips

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s morning in the kitchen!

Harry and Yanni are preparing an Aviation cucumber & shrimp cocktail with crisp corn tortilla chips.

Check out the recipe below:

Aviation Cucumber & Shrimp Cocktail served w/ crisp corn tortilla chips
  • 2 shots – Aviation Gin
  • 1 lb Jumbo Shrimp – chopped
  • 1 tsp Lavender
  • 2 cups Euro Cucumbers- Diced
  • 1 cup Assorted Bell Peppers- Diced
  • 1/2 cup Red Onions – Diced
  • 1/2 cup Cilantro – chopped
  • 1 tsp Juniper Berries – crushed
  • 1 Lemon – freshly squeezed
  • 1 Lime – freshly squeezed
  • 2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
  • 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
  • Pinch – Black Pepper
  • 1 cup – Smoked Salmon- chopped
  • 1 tbsp Raw Sugar
  • 2 tbsp Fresh Garlic – Diced
  • 1 whole Habanero Pepper- Diced
In Mortar & Pestle, Crush the Lavender & Juniper Berries together.  Mix all ingredients together & serve immediately.  Enjoy!
Lemon Lavender Cheesecake topped w/ an Aviation Gin & Lemony Lavender Blueberry topping
Aviation Gin & Lemony Lavender Blueberry topping:
  • 1 whole Lemon- zested & juiced
  • 1 whole Lemon – shredded & juiced
  • 4 oz – Cranberry Juice
  • 8 oz Raw Sugar
  • 1 tsp ground Allspice
  • 1/2 tsp Cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp Hibiscus flower – dried
  • 1 pint – Fresh Blueberries
  • 3 – Star Anise
Bring all ingredients (except Blueberries) to a boil, stirring constantly until mix starts to thicken, approx 4 minutes.  Remove from heat.  Add Blueberries.  Let cool.  Serve as desired, warm or chilled.  Enjoy!!
