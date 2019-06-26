Olivia’s prepares an Aviation cucumber & shrimp cocktail with crisp corn tortilla chips

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s morning in the kitchen!
Harry and Yanni are preparing an Aviation cucumber & shrimp cocktail with crisp corn tortilla chips.
Check out the recipe below:
Aviation Cucumber & Shrimp Cocktail served w/ crisp corn tortilla chips
- 2 shots – Aviation Gin
- 1 lb Jumbo Shrimp – chopped
- 1 tsp Lavender
- 2 cups Euro Cucumbers- Diced
- 1 cup Assorted Bell Peppers- Diced
- 1/2 cup Red Onions – Diced
- 1/2 cup Cilantro – chopped
- 1 tsp Juniper Berries – crushed
- 1 Lemon – freshly squeezed
- 1 Lime – freshly squeezed
- 2 tbsp E.V.O.O.
- 1/2 tsp Kosher Salt
- Pinch – Black Pepper
- 1 cup – Smoked Salmon- chopped
- 1 tbsp Raw Sugar
- 2 tbsp Fresh Garlic – Diced
- 1 whole Habanero Pepper- Diced
In Mortar & Pestle, Crush the Lavender & Juniper Berries together. Mix all ingredients together & serve immediately. Enjoy!
Lemon Lavender Cheesecake topped w/ an Aviation Gin & Lemony Lavender Blueberry topping
Aviation Gin & Lemony Lavender Blueberry topping:
- 1 whole Lemon- zested & juiced
- 1 whole Lemon – shredded & juiced
- 4 oz – Cranberry Juice
- 8 oz Raw Sugar
- 1 tsp ground Allspice
- 1/2 tsp Cinnamon
- 1 tbsp Hibiscus flower – dried
- 1 pint – Fresh Blueberries
- 3 – Star Anise
Bring all ingredients (except Blueberries) to a boil, stirring constantly until mix starts to thicken, approx 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Add Blueberries. Let cool. Serve as desired, warm or chilled. Enjoy!!