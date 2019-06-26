× Police arrest wanted York man in Brooklyn

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a wanted York man in New York City.

Today, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Maurice Rucker.

Rucker, 34, was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of East Market Street in York.

In that shooting, a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses were able to identify Rucker as the shooter, and police filed charges.

On June 19, police obtained another arrest warrant charging Rucker with Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Distribute Controlled substances, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force release.

However, attempts to find Rucker in York were unsuccessful, and the USMS was asked to assist in apprehension.

On June 25 around 11:00 a.m., the investigation led task force members to the 700 block of Fulton Street in Brooklyn, New York, where Rucker was found hiding underneath a bed.

Rucker was arrested without further incident, and turned over to the NYPD to be arraigned as a fugitive.

United States Marshal Martin J. Pane stated, “An extremely dangerous and unpredictable suspect is now in custody. The collective efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement ensured jurisdictional lines did not impede the capture of this violent fugitive.”