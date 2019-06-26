× Police: Child found alone in Dallastown has been reunited with her mother

YORK COUNTY — Update: The child has been reunited with her mother, York Area Regional Police say.

No criminal charges will be filed in this incident, police note.

Previous: York Area Regional Police are trying to find the parents or guardians of a child found alone on the first block of West Main Street in Dallastown on Wednesday.

Police say they searched the area where the child was found, but were unable to locate her parents.

York County Children and Youth Services have been contacted, police say.

Anyone with information about the child or her parents is asked to call York Area Regional Police Officer Hoover at (717) 741-1259 or 911.