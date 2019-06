× Police: One person injured in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call reported at a car wash in the 2200 block of Derry Street around 1:39 p.m.

According to police, an individual was injured and took himself to a local hospital.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.