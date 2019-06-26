× Police seek parents or guardians of child found alone in Dallastown

YORK COUNTY — York Area Regional Police are trying to find the parents or guardians of a child found alone on the first block of West Main Street in Dallastown on Wednesday.

Police say they searched the area where the child was found, but were unable to locate her parents.

York County Children and Youth Services have been contacted, police say.

Anyone with information about the child or her parents is asked to call York Area Regional Police Officer Hoover at (717) 741-1259 or 911.