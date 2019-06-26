Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett had the chance to checkout the new Reese’s Cupfusion at Hersheypark.

Reese’s Cupfusion is our all-new interactive gaming ride featuring the most targets in the world and six unique ways to play. Interactive fixed targets, targets that move,

small media screens and large on screens up to 22 feet high.

You can work together to unlock Easter eggs as a group resulting in bonus points. As a rider on Reese’s Cupfusion, your mission is to become an agent, protect the factory and ensure the world is never deprived of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

You will do this under the guidance of Commander Cup, a new character introduced this year. She is the head of our factory and trains all of our agents how to protect it. However, Mint the Merciless and The League of Misfit Candies are trying to steal the Crystal Cup.

For more information about Reese’s Cupfusion, click the link above.