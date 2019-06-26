Temperatures skyrocket into the 90s over the next few days as our first heat wave of the season arrives!

POTENTIAL HEAT WAVE: A ridge of high pressure builds in late this week bringing unseasonably warm temperatures to the area. Temperatures this afternoon already climb up into the upper 80s, and Thursday through Saturday will likely see 90s. We had our first 90-degree day on Monday, and it is likely to be followed by a few more later this week. Heat wave criteria is 3 or more consecutive days of 90-degree or warmer heat, and we will likely see our first of the season. While a weak cold front will try to cross through late Friday night, temperatures manage to jump back into the 90s on Saturday. The good news is — the overall precipitation pattern looks to stay pretty quiet through the next week.

MINOR STORM CHANCES: A weak cold front tries to swing through the area late Friday evening bringing the small chance for a stray thunderstorm. Most of the area (if not all) will remain dry because as the front moves south, it will continue to lose moisture. Dew points recover on Saturday and climb back into the mid 70s setting up a good environment for a couple showers and storms towards the evening. The cold front finally crosses through late Saturday and brings an end to the storm chances. Temperatures are ever so slightly cooler for the start of the next work week, but the relief is brief.

UNCOMFORTABLE HUMIDITY: Despite rain storm chances remaining pretty minimal, there will still be plenty of humidity to go around. Dew points through the next couple of days go from muggy to steamy as they climb into the mid 70s! Saturday is looking like the most uncomfortable day with tropical dew points around 75. We call dew points that high — “air you can wear” because it will be sweltering outside! Make sure to limit your time outdoors with heat index values likely to be near 100-degrees Saturday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann