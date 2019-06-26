× The people behind ‘Fortnite’ are going on a 2-week vacation. It’s OK, the game will still roll out updates

The developers behind video game phenomenon “Fortnite” have gone on vacation, but don’t worry — they’re not leaving players hanging.

“Fortnite’s” insanely popular Battle Royale mode is known for its ever-changing updates and new features. That’s not going anywhere, even with Epic Games shuttering its offices from June 24 to July 8.

The developers have planned a “14 Days of Summer” event, which runs from June 25 to July 9.

Each day, Fortnite’s free-to-play Battle Royale mode will offer a weapon unvaulted for 24 hours, a new Limited Time Mode (LTM) to play, a daily challenge and free reward, a new featured island and new outfits in the item shop, Epic Games said.

The LTMs range from one in which only weapons with “heavy” in the name can be found in lootboxes to a mode in which players can only deal damage with headshots. Players will be able to play with weapons that were removed from the game for 24 hours before they disappear again.

The company’s mandatory break came after a Polygon report detailed that employees were working long hours to keep up with the Battle Royale mode.

“Epic shuts the studio down for 2 weeks in the summer and two in the winter. We also get vacation on top of it. I don’t say this to brag, but to vocally applaud a company that sincerely cares for its employees,” Epic Games lead animator Jay Hosfelt wrote on Twitter last week.

“Fortnite” has become a cultural behemoth in recent years, attracting more than 125 million players and earning more than $100 million a month, mostly from in-game purchases.