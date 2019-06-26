Turning toastier and more humid for Wednesday, with 90s ahead for the rest of the week!

TURNING HOTTER & STEAMIER: The warmth starts to increase on Wednesday! It’s a quiet and pleasant start to the day, with temperatures beginning in the upper 50s to middle 60s. There’s plenty of sunshine, and it warms South Central PA fast. Afternoon temperatures jump into the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon for most locations. Some late day clouds pop up as a cold front approaches, and even a late day or early evening shower or thunderstorm is possible. The best chance for this is to the far northwest of Harrisburg, and most can expect to stay dry. The humidity slowly increases throughout the day. Through the night, it’s back to uncomfortable and muggy conditions. Overnight lows dip into the middle 60s to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. The summer heat starts to creep into the Commonwealth through the end of the week. Thursday brings plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the region. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees during the afternoon, with humidity levels turning quite steamy. Heat indices in the lower 90s. Plentiful sunshine and muggy conditions continue for Friday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s. Breezes are light to calm both days.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures likely come down a touch through the end of the week, with some thunderstorm chances sneaking into South Central PA. Saturday brings this chance for a couple thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s muggy again. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, but some spots could touch 90 degrees again depending on the thunderstorm chances. Sunday sees slightly lower temperatures, and humidity levels come down just a touch too. So far, skies look partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

NOT AS HOT NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are near average to begin the new week, but the warmth should build fast. Monday temperatures come down just a touch compared to Sunday, with readings in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels are more comfortable too! Skies are partly cloudy. The warmth starts to increase again, and so does the humidity, on Tuesday. Expect sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels