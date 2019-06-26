West York Area School District receives notice letter of potential lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST YORK, Pa. -The West York Area School District received a notice letter of potential lawsuit regarding bullying.

In response, the District said in a statement it does not wish to respond to a letter publicly threatening a lawsuit, especially when all but one of the purported plaintiffs are unnamed, and the factual allegations being relied upon are vague.

FOX43 spoke Rhonda Lucky, the woman whose behind it.

"I'm suing to make changes," Lucky said. "That whole incident caused this whole thing."

"That whole incident," was referring to an alleged bullying incident that happened on a West York school bus in December. And, "this whole thing," was referring to school bus policy changes, right to know requests, parent meetings, and now a notice letter of potential lawsuit.

"The whole thing confuses me," Lucky said. "It's a big mess."

You may recall, Lucky said her 10-year-old son, Ted, had been bullied and punched on the bus, and claimed the school did nothing in response.

"The children who did this to him were never disciplined," Lucky said. "That was told to me at a board meeting."

But she said it's bigger than that. In the letter, there are a number of defendants. It states that a lawsuit may be filed for damages by Rhonda Lucky on behalf of her son, as well as any "John" or "Jane Does" with children in situations similar to Ted's.

For months, FOX43 has been trying to get that video of the alleged incident. The District filed an appeal to not release it, even after a state agency ordered them to do so.

"By not releasing it, it looks like you're trying to hide something," Lucky said. "Just show it. I mean, if you decide this was way blown up and not what I say it is that's fine. At this point I don't care. I just want everyone to see it and make their own informed decision by the video."

Lucky said she just wants changes, not money, so kids are happy to go to school again. She said a lawsuit could be filed by the fall.

You can read the District's full statement below:

"The School District has received the “Notice of Potential Lawsuit” letter addressed to itself, the West Manchester Township Police Department, and other state agencies which was publicly released to the media. The School District does not wish to respond to a letter publicly threatening a lawsuit, especially when all but one of the purported plaintiffs are unnamed, and the factual allegations being relied upon are vague and devoid of any specificity. If, or when, the School District receives an actual lawsuit, it will review that complaint and respond to it in the appropriate legal forum. The School District is committed to taking effective steps to address student bullying that occurs in its school and programs. The School District encourages its students and their parents to promptly report bullying, so those reports can be investigated and prompt remedial action taken to respond to verified incidents of student misbehavior. The School District is always willing to review its current anti-bullying efforts to ensure their continued effectiveness and to work constructively with community stakeholders to encourage our children to treat one another with the respect and dignity they deserve."