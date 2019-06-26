× Woman dies 13 days after crashing her car into house in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The driver in a June 13 car crash has died due to her injuries, according to the Office of the Lancaster County Coroner.

Yinet Diaz Ovallez, 33, of Lititz, was traveling northbound on Disston View Drive in Lititz when her Chrysler sedan left the roadway and struck a residence.

Police say alcohol was a primary contributing factor to the crash.

Diaz Ovallez was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with critical injuries.

The Office of the Lancaster County Coroner announced her death on June 26, thirteen days after the crash.

