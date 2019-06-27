× Carlisle man to serve time in prison after groping girl during door-to-door sales in Warwick Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is set to serve time in prison after he groped a girl during a door-to-door sale trip in 2018.

Austin Kann, 20, was sentenced to 3-23 months in prison followed by three years of probation.

According to evidence presented at trial, Kann was going door-to-door in 2018 while attempting to sell replacement windows when he assaulted a girl at a Warwick Township home.

After asking the girl come outside her home, Kann allegedly groped her.

A neighbor testified that he called 911 and chased Kann after the victim’s relative told him what had occurred.

As part of the sentence, Kann must abide by sex offender conditions and register his whereabouts with police for at least 25 years.

Now, he will serve time.