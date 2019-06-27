CENTER STAGE: ABBA smash “Mamma Mia!” hits the Fulton Theatre with an already-twice extended run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Odds are, you've heard the ABBA Gold Album classics that make up the cult classic musical, "Mamma Mia!"

The show brings back the memories of the hits, while also enabling them to take new meaning in the story of Donna and Sophie Sheridan, as daughter Sophie searches for the truth of her father from Donna's past.

While this particular show is a must for theatre companies across the country, this production takes on new meaning - just ask actress Christine Sherrill.

Sherrill has played Donna Sheridan in a national tour as well as in a residency in Las Vegas. This is now the third time she's taken the leading helm of the show. She says it's always different with a new creative team, but the Fulton's show is something special.

"It's a more interactive Mamma Mia... it's always new. It's always fresh," Sherrill said. She added her Donna in this show is different than before.

"The ensemble is so large - really a group of strong singers and dancers which doesn’t always happen," Sherrill said.

The Fulton Theatre's production of "Mamma Mia!" has already been extended twice due to sold-out audiences in popular demand. The last week of the production will have special theme nights in celebration of the successful run. You can grab your tickets now through July 28th. All of the information is on their website, https://thefulton.org/