Chambersburg man wanted for throwing flagpole into moving vehicle

CHAMBERSBURG — Police are searching for a man accused of throwing a metal flag pole at a moving vehicle — nearly striking a person inside.

Jackael Lazarus Aaron, 20, of Chambersburg, is also charged with propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle in the incident, which occurred Wednesday on Hemlock Circle, according to Chambersburg Borough Police.

The flagpole shattered the back window of the victim’s vehicle, police say.

Anyone with information on Aaron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.