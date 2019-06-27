Dogs and people finding places to beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER -- With the summer heat and humidity, there are ways to beat the summer heat and it doesn’t matter if you have two legs or four.

The dog days of summer didn’t stop tails from wagging at the Buchanan Dog Park in Lancaster.

It’s a chance for their beloved four legged friends to stretch their legs and play but also cool off or relax on the splash pad.

“This is the best park anywhere. No matter how hot it is or how cold it is, I have to get my girl Sheba her exercise. This is the best park anywhere," said Rick Simms, Lancaster.

For some people, like Maria Webber of Lancaster, she doesn't have the room or resources where they live downtown.

"It’s super easy for them to cool off. Being able to bring them out her for free, to run around for an hour or two. Is really beneficial for them as it is for us," Webber says.

Lachelle Hackman of Lancaster brought her daughter to the Central Park Pool in Lancaster, not only to swim with friends, but to celebrate the end of swimming lessons.

“It’s a good way to reward her for all the hard work she put into swimming lessons," said Hackman.

While others just wanting to enjoy some family time.

“(We) came three times last week and it's the first time this week. I haven’t really come since my kids were little. She’s the youngest of the grandkids," said Bonnie Lopez.

Below, you will find a list of local pools that either charge a daily fee to use or are free:

Lancaster County

Central Park Pool- 1050 Rockford Road, Lancaster, PA 17602

York County

Codorus State Park - 2600 Smith Station Road, Hanover, PA 17331

Graham Aquatic Center - 543 North Newberry Street, York, PA 17401