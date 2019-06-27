× Flyers re-sign goalie Brian Elliott

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers will be keeping a veteran goaltender in place as a backup.

The team has agreed to re-sign G Brian Elliott to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Elliott, 34, has played with the Flyers in each of the past two seasons, and has gone 34-22 with a .908 save percentage.

However, he has dealt with injuries each year, and was limited to only 26 appearances last season.

Now, the Flyers have young goalie Carter Hart ready to take the reigns at starter, so the team hopes that being a backup will keep Elliott healthier this season.