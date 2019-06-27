Flyers re-sign goalie Brian Elliott

Posted 8:29 AM, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:30AM, June 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 11: Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on against the Ottawa Senators In the first period at Wells Fargo Center on March 11, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers will be keeping a veteran goaltender in place as a backup.

The team has agreed to re-sign G Brian Elliott to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Elliott, 34, has played with the Flyers in each of the past two seasons, and has gone 34-22 with a .908 save percentage.

However, he has dealt with injuries each year, and was limited to only 26 appearances last season.

Now, the Flyers have young goalie Carter Hart ready to take the reigns at starter, so the team hopes that being a backup will keep Elliott healthier this season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.