FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Seth Grove

Pennsylvania's state budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is due July 1, and the week leading up to the deadline has been full of drama at the State Capitol between Democrats and Republicans.

A bipartisan budget bill appears to be agreed upon by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, despite its lack of two major policy points: a minimum wage hike and the elimination of the General Assistance program.

State Representative Seth Grove (R-York County) was this week's guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to recap a wild week in Harrisburg and what is in the final budget bill.