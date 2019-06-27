FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Seth Grove

Posted 8:11 AM, June 27, 2019, by

Pennsylvania's state budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is due July 1, and the week leading up to the deadline has been full of drama at the State Capitol between Democrats and Republicans.

A bipartisan budget bill appears to be agreed upon by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, despite its lack of two major policy points: a minimum wage hike and the elimination of the General Assistance program.

State Representative Seth Grove (R-York County) was this week's guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat to recap a wild week in Harrisburg and what is in the final budget bill.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.