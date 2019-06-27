Heat cranks up for Thursday with a return to 90s and high humidity for Central PA

90’S & HUMIDITY ARE BACK: The heat cranks up over South Central PA through the end of the week. It’s a return to muggy feeling humidity levels Thursday morning, but conditions are quiet. It’s warm, with temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear. The rest of Thursday brings plenty of sunshine and dry conditions across the region. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees during the afternoon, with humidity levels turning quite steamy. Heat indices reach the lower 90s. It’s warm and stuffy through the night under partly cloudy skies. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Plentiful sunshine and muggy conditions continue for Friday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s. There’s a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most locations should remain dry. Breezes are light to calm both days.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures likely come down a touch through the end of the week, with some thunderstorm chances sneaking into South Central PA. Saturday brings this chance for a couple thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s muggy again. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, but some spots could touch 90 degrees again depending on the thunderstorm chances. Sunday sees slightly lower temperatures, and humidity levels come down just a touch too. So far, skies look partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

NOT AS HOT NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are near average to begin the new week, but the warmth should build fast. Monday temperatures come down just a touch compared to Sunday, with readings in the middle 80s. Humidity levels are more comfortable too, especially during the morning! Skies are partly cloudy, but there is a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. The warmth starts to increase again, and so does the humidity, on Tuesday. Expect sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures reach the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm is a possibility again. Wednesday brings more of the same. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees again, with the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels