Hot and humid stretch strengthens into the weekend

Posted 11:06 AM, June 27, 2019, by

A UV Index value of 9-or-higher will be the norm throughout the 7-Day Forecast. Burn time between 15-20 minutes.

STILL WARMING THIS WEEK: Humidity levels remain high throughout the rest of the week. Highs today on either side of the 90-degree mark will be the norm. “Feels-like”  temperatures (heat index values) will near the mid-90s. Mostly sunny skies will be the norm and skies remain mostly clear throughout the overnight with very little wind to try and cool us down. Overnight lows will be in the muggy low-70s. Friday shapes up very similarly with an extra couple of degrees, everybody into the low-90s. Stray popcorn showers and storms can’t be ruled out, but are unlikely. Most, if not all of us, stay dry.

Heat index values approach 100-degrees Saturday.

HOTTEST THIS WEEKEND: Low-70s start the weekend before afternoon temperatures again hit the low-90s. However, heat index values closer to 100-degrees will be present for the first time in 2019. Otherwise, partly-to-mostly sunny skies continue with the very low chance of a storm or two. Sunday is a little cooler with a brief dip in humidity heading into the beginning of the work week. Highs hit the upper-80s.

A brief dip in humidity finishing the weekend before rising again early next week.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny skies persist Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s after a morning low in the mid-60s. Stray thunderstorms throughout the end of the Weather Smart 7-Day Forecast will be the norm, but the overwhelming majority of us will stay dry. Highs climb back to 90-degrees by Tuesday and continue through the middle part of the week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

