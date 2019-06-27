Kayak Safety with Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TWP, Pa---- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett spoke with Adam Spangler, PFBC Education Specialist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission about kayak safety.

The Fish and Boat Commission suggests all new boaters take a basic boating safety course, which can be done online. At minimum, visit our website, www.fishandboat.com for basic boating safety tips and regulations. Also, be sure you register the kayak or buy a launch permit so you can use public boat accesses.

Kayak rentals are offered at many of our public boating facilities such as state parks, so its easy to try. Also, for a few hundred dollars, you can buy your own kayak at a local sporting good store and be out on the water a few hours later.