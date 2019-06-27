Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting child

Noel Flores

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Noel Flores, 36, faces charges of criminal attempt – rape of a child, criminal attempt – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt – aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Police received a report of a sexual assault on Monday that had occurred earlier that day. The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted at a home on South Ann Street.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was sexually assaulted twice by Flores, according to police.

Flores was taken into custody Wednesday, police say.

 

