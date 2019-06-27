× Lancaster man facing charges after he was found wandering apartment complex naked while under the influence of PCP

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he was found walking the halls of his apartment building naked while under the influence of drugs.

Isaiah Cabrera, 18, is facing possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of numerous other drugs, indecent exposure, and open lewdness, among other related charges.

On June 24 around 5:10 a.m., police received a report of a naked man wandering the halls of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Hedgerow Lane in Manheim Township.

Upon arrival, police found Cabrera completely naked inside the building, and determined he was under the influence of PCP. He was placed under arrest.

Police located a backpack nearby that belonged to Cabrera.

A search of the bag revealed the following:

350 grams of marijuana packaged into 13 separate baggies

LSD

Cocaine

Two oxycodone pills

Now, he will face charges.