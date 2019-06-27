× Lititz woman facing charges after attempting to steal nearly $100 worth of merchandise from Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman is facing charges after attempting to steal about $95.00 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Joyce Weaver, 66, is facing retail theft charges for the incident.

On June 24, police received a report of a shoplifting incident that had occurred on June 21 around 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart on East Main Street in Ephrata Township.

Walmart Asset protection told police that a woman was seen walking out of the store with numerous items she hadn’t purchased.

When an Asset protection agent stopped the woman, she left the items behind and fled the store. Walmart personnel valued the items at about $95.00

After an investigation, police identified the woman as Weaver, and filed retail theft charges against her.

Weaver turned herself into police, and she was released pending a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for July.