× Man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Southampton Township man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death after he allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose in March.

Evan Sonich, 22, also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and involuntary manslaughter, court documents show.

The victim was found dead at a home in Deerfield Commons on March 12. An investigation revealed that the victim made several text messages and phone calls to a contact listed as “E.” According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s boyfriend told police that the number belonged to Sonich, who changed his name on Facebook to Evan Vernon after the incident. It’s noted that the number came back to that exact profile.

The boyfriend advised that he and the victim bought heroin from Sonich daily and she called and texted the defendant the night she died.