× Morgantown man facing charges after leading police on 10 mile, high speed chase in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Morgantown man is facing charges after leading police on a 10 mile high speed chase while DUI.

Christopher Wells, 27, is facing DUI, felony fleeing and eluding, and drug possession charges for his role in the incident.

On June 27 around 12:40 a.m., Wells allegedly led police on a 10 mile high speed chase while on a motorcycle through Caernarvon Township and to Division Highway in Earl Township.

When the pursuit ended, Wells was found to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.

Now, he will face charges.