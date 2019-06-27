× New Cumberland man injured after two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A New Cumberland man was injured after a two-vehicle crash.

On June 25 around 11:05 a.m., a crash occurred on West Lisburn Road in Monroe Township.

According to the police release, a Mack Truck was traveling north on South Locust Point Road when it came to a stop at its intersection with West Lisburn Road.

Authorities say that the truck proceeded without yielding to traffic, and pulled into the intersection when it was struck by a New Cumberland man riding a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King.

The man, later identified as John Royal II, suffered a suspected serious injury according to the release, and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

The driver of the Mack Truck, Harold Smith, 67, of Williamsport, is facing charges after failing to yield to traffic.