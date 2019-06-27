× PA Senate approves $34 billion budget; now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk

HARRISBURG — The state Senate approved a $34 billion budget Thursday afternoon.

The budget, which passed 42-8, now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it.

#UPDATE: The PA senate has passed the $34 billion budget 42-8. — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) June 27, 2019

BELOW: Statements from state Senators on the budget being passed.

Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York)

“This state budget strikes a responsible balance between funding important services while making necessary reforms to ensure future fiscal stability. While this budget is not perfect, it is a reasonable compromise that does not include any broad-based tax increases that would adversely affect the hardworking residents of York County. “I am pleased to continue the state’s commitment to funding school safety programs and support services benefiting area senior citizens. Most importantly, the entire budget surplus of $300 million will go into the state’s rainy day fund. Ensuring we live within our means, plan for the future and do not hike taxes on York Countians, I was able to support the state budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. “We have a lot of critical issues we must address, including school property tax relief, reforming our state’s regulatory climate and other long-term budgetary reforms. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work over the summer on the issues that are a priority to the people of York County.”

Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton)

“I’m pleased this budget holds the line on taxes while strengthening our investment in education. It will also stoke our state’s continued economic resurgence. Using surplus dollars, we increased subsidies for public schools by $160 million, including almost $4 million more to the school districts I represent. It provided an across-the-board 2 percent hike for college funding. The budget also includes a $25 million investment in the state’s earned income tax credit program that benefits private and parochial schools. While I am pleased with the state’s continued investment in education, it is imperative that we change the law to distribute all educational subsidy dollars under the new equitable funding formula. The continued use of the old and antiquated funding formula to distribute the lion’s share of educational subsidies is patently unfair and the cause for many of the property tax hikes imposed on homeowners throughout our region. Overall, I am pleased with this budget’s continued investment in economic and community development programs that grow our jobs and improve opportunities for all Pennsylvanians. It is a robust economy that will continue to drive prosperity for all Pennsylvanians. We need to continue to ensure that the money we invest in educating our youth is coupled with real job opportunities here in Pennsylvania.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.