PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: The Philadelphia Phillies logo is seen on their on deck circle during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cubs won 5-1. (Photo by Brian Garfinkel/Getty Images)
Phillies sign first round pick SS Bryson Stott
PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have reached an agreement with their first round pick from the 2019 MLB Draft.
The team has signed SS Bryson Stott to a deal that is expected to be announced today.
MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman says there will be a press conference later Thursday.
Bryson Stott, UNLV SS and No. 14 overall pick, has deal with #phillies. All done. Press conference today.