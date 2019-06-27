Phillies sign first round pick SS Bryson Stott

Posted 9:25 AM, June 27, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: The Philadelphia Phillies logo is seen on their on deck circle during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on April 27, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cubs won 5-1. (Photo by Brian Garfinkel/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have reached an agreement with their first round pick from the 2019 MLB Draft.

The team has signed SS Bryson Stott to a deal that is expected to be announced today.

MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman says there will be a press conference later Thursday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.