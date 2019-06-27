× Police investigating a vehicle theft case in North York Borough

YORK COUNTY — Police are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred Tuesday on the 100 block of Laurel Street in North York Borough.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, the victim reported she parked her 2017 Hyundai Sante Fe in front of her residence at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was missing when she came looking for it at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The owner said she inadvertantly left a key inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found crashed in the Red Lion area.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at (717) 467-TELL.