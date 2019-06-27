× Police: Lancaster man found overdosed on meth, in possession of stolen electronics

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 36-year-old Lancaster man is facing multiple charges after police say he overdosed on methamphetamine and was found with a suspected stolen electronic device on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike Tuesday night.

Thomas Christopher Fortis is charged with receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness in the incident, which occurred at about 10:43 p.m.

Fortis was found in a public location after overdosing, according to Manheim Township Police. While speaking to him, an officer noticed an electronic tablet that had been reported stolen earlier in the day lying next to him, police say.

Police took Fortis into custody, and during a search of his person, police discovered 25 hypodermic needles, three spoons, glassine baggies, cotton balls, and rubber hair ties — all of which are suspected drug paraphernalia items, according to police.