Police seek pictured individual accused of entering into vehicles in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the pictured individual accused of entering into vehicles.

It’s alleged that the individual entered a vehicle in the 100 block of Montrose Avenue in Lancaster Township at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police say other vehicles in the neighborhood were entered into as well.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.