LANCASTER — Police are seeking help in identifying two men suspected of stealing fireworks from a Weis Markets grocery store in Lancaster Monday.

According to Manheim Township Police, the two men entered the store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at about 8:16 p.m. and stole $359.88 worth of fireworks.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.