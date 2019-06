LANCASTER — Do you know this suspected crab leg crook?

If so, Manheim Township Police would appreciate a tip.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered the Giant Food Store on the 1600 block of Lititz Pike on consecutive days and stole a total of seven bags of crab legs worth $285.81.

The incidents happened Sunday at 4:28 p.m. and Monday at 11:10 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.