Swatara Township police use Narcan to save 3 overdose victims in same truck

HARRISBURG — Swatara Township Police say officers administered Narcan to three occupants of a truck to save them from overdosing on Saturday.

The officers were responding to another call on Route 322 when they noticed the truck, which was partially parked on the roadway, police say. The officers administered four total doses to the truck’s occupants, who later received additional help from EMTs who arrived at the scene.

All three victims were eventually able to walk to an ambulance to be transported to a local hospital for further treatment, police say.