× Wayne Rooney scores 70-yard screamer from beyond the halfway line for DC United

Say what you like about Wayne Rooney, but he knows how to hit a football.

And the former England and Premier League star lit up Major League Soccer in the US again with a moment of magic from inside his own half.

In the match between DC United and Orlando City, it took only 10 minutes for Rooney to make his mark.

The 33-year-old spotted Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe well off his line following a corner kick, and proceeded to pile drive the ball beyond his flailing grasp.

It proved to be the difference between the two sides too as DC United secured the 1-0 victory.

“I spotted the ‘keeper maybe a couple minutes before we scored and I’d seen that he was quite high,” said Rooney after the game.

“He was probably a bit further out than normally because they were in possession of the ball, and it was through them losing it that it fell straight into my path. I knew immediately I was going to shoot it and, thankfully, I got it right.”

A video of Rooney’s goal has been viewed over five million times on the MLS Twitter feed.

“We are not worthy, @WayneRooney!,” tweeted the MLS.

This isn’t the first time Rooney has provided such a special moment in the MLS. And against Orlando City for that matter.

In 2018, he incredibly tracked back to make a huge tackle, before dribbling and providing an outstanding assist for Luciano Acosta’s dramatic late winner.

Wednesday’s goal for DC is also not the first time he’s scored from a great distance. In fact, he’s scored goals from around the halfway line for every club he’s played for.

Like Orlando City, Premier League side, West Ham have twice been victims to Rooney rockets in the past

In 2017, he scored for Everton from his own half to beat Joe Hart. And prior to that, in 2014, Rooney again lobbed another West Ham keeper — Adrian — from a considerable distance.

Some of Rooney’s other stand out goals include a tremendous volley against Newcastle in 2005 and a spectacular overhead kick against rivals Manchester City in 2011, among many more.

Ever since he broke on the scene as a 16-year-old for Everton, he has been able to do almost the unthinkable.

His brilliant first Premier League goal against Arsenal ended their 30-game unbeaten league run in 2002 and launched his sparkling career. The commentator famously said after that goal, “Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!”

In the MLS and around the world, it seems they still are.