You can now vote for the 2019 MLB All-Star game starters

Major League Baseball created a new process to determine who will play in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, and the first phase of voting is complete.

Now, we’re down to three players at each position in both the American League (AL) and National League (NL) as the second phase is underway.

The Starters Election balloting process began at noon ET today and ends tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET. Vote totals from the first round do not carry over, as all votes are reset to zero for the second round.

Fans can now vote on MLB.com and through Google.com, and the winners will be revealed at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN.

Whoever receives the highest total votes from the AL and NL will determine the eight starting position players along with the designated hitter for the AL.

The designated hitter is exclusive to the AL, and it allows a hitter not playing a position to replace the pitcher in the batting order.

Alex Cora will serve as manager for the AL, while Dave Roberts will oversee the team for the NL. Each manager will decide which pitchers will start the game, and Roberts can choose which player will serve as the designated hitter for the NL.

The finalists from the first round of voting:

American League

Catcher

Robinson Chirinos (Astros)

James McCann (White Sox)

Gary Sánchez (Yankees)

First base

C.J. Cron (Twins)

Carlos Santana (Indians)

Luke Voit (Yankees)

Second base

José Altuve (Astros)

Tommy La Stella (Angels)

DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

Shortstop

Carlos Correa (Astros)

Jorge Polanco (Twins)

Gleyber Torres (Yankees)

Third base

Alex Bregman (Astros)

Hunter Dozier (Royals)

Gio Urshela (Yankees)

Outfield

Mookie Betts (Red Sox)

Michael Brantley (Astros)

Joey Gallo (Rangers)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Austin Meadows (Rays)

Josh Reddick (Astros)

Eddie Rosario (Twins)

George Springer (Astros)

Mike Trout (Angels)

Designated hitter

Nelson Cruz (Twins)

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox)

Hunter Pence (Rangers)

National League

Catcher

Willson Contreras (Cubs)

Yasmani Grandal (Brewers)

Brian McCann (Braves)

First base

Josh Bell (Pirates)

Freddie Freeman (Braves)

Anthony Rizzo (Cubs)

Second base

Ozzie Albies (Braves)

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

Mike Moustakas (Brewers)

Shortstop

Javier Báez (Cubs)

Trevor Story (Rockies)

Dansby Swanson (Braves)

Third base

Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

Kris Bryant (Cubs)

Josh Donaldson (Braves)

Outfield