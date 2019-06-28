× 4-year-old girl attacked by dog in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday after she was attacked by a dog, police say.

Police were called to the 1500 block of High Pointe Drive for a report of a dog that had bitten a child.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the girl and her father were walking outside when a pit bull, that was running loose, attacked them. The dog was shot and killed during the attack, according to police.

Police say the child had neck injuries and her father received an injury to his hand.

Susquehanna Township Police are investigating the incident.