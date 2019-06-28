Acquiring proper auto insurance is the only way to ensure coverage in case of a crash

Posted 8:10 AM, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, June 28, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Every year, more than 2.5 million Americans end up in the emergency due to crashes.

Last year, over 80,000 people in Pennsylvania alone were injured in crashes.

Even if the incident isn't your fault, it is important to make sure you are covered with the proper insurance in the case of a crash.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Tony Georgelis from Georgelis Injury Law Firm, P.C., is stopping by the set to offer more on how to ensure you're covered properly in the case of a crash.

For more on Georgelis Injury Law Firm, you can visit their website here.

