Cumberland County man sentenced to 15 months for fraud

HARRISBURG—The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Suhail Farooq, age 26, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 27, 2019, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 15 months’ imprisonment to be followed by two years of supervised release for wire fraud.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Farooq previously admitted to perpetrating a computer-based fraud scheme that targeted victims across the United States. As part of the scheme, Farooq and others pretended to work for technology companies and contacted victims through computer pop-ups and telephone calls. Once contact was made, Farooq and others induced victims to authorize payments under false pretenses and utilized remote desktop access applications to initiate unauthorized financial transactions from the victims’ financial accounts.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carlo D. Marchioli and Chelsea Schinnour prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Attorney’s Office