Doxie owner sought in West Lampeter

West Lampeter Twp. — At 11:30 hours a young male was seen terrorizing the neighborhood off of Eckman Road along Willow Street Pike. He was successfully captured and taken to the West Lampeter Township Police Department.

Anyone that may have information as to who this young dachshund may belong to please contact the department at 717-464-2421.

His current punishment is dog treats and belly rubs.

***All suspects are innocent until proven guilty***

(FROM WEST LAMPETER TWP POLICE)