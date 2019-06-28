× East Earl woman wanted on theft by deception, access device fraud charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Earl woman is wanted on two active warrants for multiple charges.

Katherine Smith, 32, is wanted on forgery, theft by deception and access device fraud charges.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302. If anyone sees Smith in the area, you’re contact the East Earl Township Police Department (24/7) via Lancaster Countywide Communications at 717-354-2211 or by dialing 9-1-1.