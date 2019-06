× Ephrata woman allegedly ‘hogtied’ mentally disabled man, threatened to strike him with a bat

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Ephrata woman allegedly “hogtied” a 21-year-old mentally disabled man with handcuffs and belts, and threatened to strike him with a bat, according to police.

The incident occurred in May, police say.

Nora Nolt, 58, faces charges of terroristic threats, harassment and unlawful restraint, court documents show. She will be issued a court summons.