Here’s where to see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July across our area

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Here is where you can see fireworks displays across our area: CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Saturday, June 29 Fireworks at Hampden Township Park & Pool Complex on Park Street at 9 p.m. The fireworks culminate the township’s free Fun Food Fest from 6-9 p.m. You can call 717-761-4951 for more information. Wednesday, July 3 Fireworks at Carlisle Fairgrounds at 1000 Bryn Mawr Road at 9:35 p.m. It is part of the Stars Burst over Carlisle celebration from 4-10 p.m. Admission is $1 per walk-in and $5 per car. Friday, July 5 Fireworks to be held at 9 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 100 Park Place in Shippensburg. The Shippensburg band will perform 8-8:45 p.m. Related Story

Admission is free. For more information, you can call 717-530-0261.

Fireworks to be held at Williams Grove Speedway at 1 Speedway Drive in Mechanicsburg.

The race will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Race admission is $23, and $10 for youth.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Saturday, June 29

Fireworks display to be held at Sunset Park in the 2400 Sunset Drive in Middletown at 9:30 p.m.

Free admission, required to bring own seating.

Display is part of the “Stars & Stripes Salute,” which features concert by Whiskey Brothers at 7:00 p.m. outside of Sunset Bar and Grill.

Patriotic music by New Holland Band to be performed at 8:00 p.m. in the park.

For more information, call 717-944-1803.

Tuesday, July 2

Fireworks to be held following the Harrisburg Senators’ game at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg. Game set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Fireworks to be held following the Harrisburg Senators’ game at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg. Game set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks to be held at Koons Park on North Mountain Road and Larue Street in Linglestown at 9:30 p.m.

Hosted by Linglestown Fire Company #1 and Lower Paxton Township.

For more information, call 717-545-6801.

Fireworks to be held at Millersburg Riverfront Park along River Street at 9:30 p.m.

Show is part of Millersburg Fire Company’s Independence Day festivities that run from 5-11 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Fireworks to be held at City Island in Harrisburg at 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks are the finale of Harrisburg’s one-day, “Independence Day Celebration,” which is open from 3-9 p.m.

For more information, call 717-255-3034.

Fireworks to be held at Hersheypark in Hershey at 10:15 p.m.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on July 4.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Friday, June 28

Civil War Living History Encampment in Quarryville

Location: 1932 Robert Fulton Hwy

Re-enactors portraying soldiers, citizens, generals, and a president from the Civil War will share stories of life on and off the battlefield.

The encampment will be in place Friday from 2-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information: (717) 548-2679

With two stages for music, more than 20 food vendors, two pub areas and fireworks, Lancaster City’s fourth annual Fourth of July celebration has something for everyone. The event is free to the public.

Festivities open at 11:30 a.m. at Penn Square and north on Queen Street.

Fireworks will launch at 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

Lancaster

An evening of food, face painting and live music begins at 4 p.m. at 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Lancaster. Fireworks follow at 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30

Lancaster

The United States Army Band, “Perishing Own” will perform in a patriotic music concert beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10.

The event is hosted by FOX43.

Wednesday, July 3

Lititz

The Lititz Lions Club celebrates Independence Day with a parade through downtown Lititz, followed by a concert in Lititz Springs Park featuring Rick K. and The Allnighters will perform in Lititz Spring Park.

Thursday, July 4

Ephrata

Ephrata’s celebration will begin at 6 p.m., and fireworks will be held at the Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area starting at 9.30 p.m. There will be live music, pony rides, and games for children.

Lititz

Now in its 202nd year, the annual celebration at Lititz Springs Park will run from noon to 11 p.m., when the day concludes with a grand finale of fireworks.

New Holland

Held at the New Holland Community Park on 400 E. Jackson Street, the celebration begins at 7 p.m. Fireworks will include a selection of patriotic music. Rain date is July 5.

Elizabethtown

Star Barn Village, 1 Hollinger Lane, will host an all-day event concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m. Festivities, which include pony rides, arts and craft vendors, a glassblowing demonstration, and more, begin at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, $10 for children 6-18, and free for children 5 and under.e

Tickets are $25 adults, $15 seniors and military, $10 children 6-18, free for children 5 and under.

LEBANON COUNTY

Thursday, July 4

Fireworks to be held at Coleman Memorial Park at 1400 West Maple Street in Lebanon at 9:00 p.m.

A free concert by Lebanon Community Concert Band will be held at 7:45 p.m. at the park’s ampitheater.

No bicycles or dogs are permitted. Rain date set for July 5.

For more information, call 717-273, 6711.

PERRY COUNTY

Fireworks to be held at New Bloomfield Elementary School at 300 West High Street in New Bloomfield at 10:30 p.m.

They are apart of the New Bloomfield Fireman’s Carnival that runs from July 2-6.

For more information, call 717-582-2144.

YORK COUNTY

Saturday, June 29

Fireworks to be held following the York Revolution’s game at PeoplesBank Park at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York.

Game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3

Fireworks to be held at Grace Baptist Church at 780 Woodland Avenue in Lewisberry.

Held as a finale of the Grace Community Fun Fair that begins at 7 p.m.

Parking available with overflow parking with shuttle from Wyndamere Heights Church.

Rain Date: July 4.

For more information, call 717-938-6902.

Thursday, July 4

Fireworks to be held following the York Revolution’s game at PeoplesBank Park at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in York.

Game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks to be held at Fairmount Park at 108 Boundary Avenue in Red Lion at 9:00 p.m.

Rain Date: July 5.

For more information, call 717-244-6896.

Fireworks to be held at Jacobus Community Park at 18 South Main Street in Jacobus at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Held as part of the Jacobus Lions Club’s Fourth of July BLAST that runs from 9:15 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Rain Date: July 5

For more information, call 717-668-1760.

Fireworks to be held near the John Wright Building on Front and Walnut Streets in Wrightsville at 9:30 p.m. Fourth of July Celebration begins at 10:00 a.m. For more information, call 717-252-2768.

Fireworks to be held at Stewartstown Community Fairgrounds at 16 College Avenue in Stewartstown.

There will be food and music before the fireworks, with the JC Fisher Band to perform beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Rain Date: July 7.

Fireworks to be held at Springettsbury Township Park at 1501 Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township at approximately 9:00 p.m.

A concert to begin at 7:00 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Free admission and parking available.

For more information, call 717-757-3521.

