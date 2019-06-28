Hot and humid through the first half of the weekend before a short break from uncomfortable humidity levels

TOASTY TEMPS CONTINUE: The heat is on throughout South Central PA, with more 90s in store for the region on Friday. It’s a muggy and stuffy start, with temperatures starting in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Plentiful sunshine and muggy conditions continue for the rest of Friday. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s when accounting for the high humidity levels. There’s a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most locations should remain dry. Breezes are light to calm. Conditions are warm and stuffy through the evening, but it’s mainly dry for any Friday evening plans. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rest of the night is warm and steamy. Overnight lows only dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures likely come down a touch through the end of the week, with some thunderstorm chances sneaking into South Central PA. Saturday brings this chance for a couple thunderstorms during the afternoon. Otherwise, it’s muggy again. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, but some spots could touch 90 degrees again depending on the thunderstorm chances. Sunday sees slightly lower temperatures, and humidity levels come down just a touch too. So far, skies look partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

NOT AS HOT TO START NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are near average to begin the new week, but the warmth should build back fast. Monday temperatures come down just a touch compared to Sunday, with readings in the middle 80s. Humidity levels are more comfortable too, especially during the morning! Skies are partly cloudy. The warmth starts to increase again, and so does the humidity, on Tuesday. Expect sunshine mixed with some clouds. Temperatures reach the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Wednesday brings more of the same. Temperatures make a go at 90 degrees again, with the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Heat indices are in the lower to middle 90s. It’s still hot and humid for the 4th of July. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with high humidity levels. A few thunderstorms are possible, so keep that in mind for outdoor plans.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!

-Andrea Michaels