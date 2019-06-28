Hot weather continues with a low storm chance creeping in Saturday

STAYING HOT: Even with partly sunny skies at time, high temperatures continue to gain a couple degrees with highs in the low-90s. Humidity values bring heat index readings into the mid-90s. A stray popcorn thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. Temperatures stay muggy and mild into the overnight time frame with lows in the low-70s. Winds remain light, not adding much help onto our hot and muggy feel.

STORM CHANCE, THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: Partly-to-mostly sunny skies continue into Saturday. Highs again hit the low-90s. Heat index values could near 100-degrees. However, there is a slightly higher storm chance by the afternoon as well as a very low severe weather risk. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re only at a 1. The main concern will be gusty winds and lightning. Stay tuned for updates and keep the FOX43 Weather App handy. Humidity levels briefly drop on Sunday after a morning low near 70. Highs make it to the upper-80s.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Another slightly cooler day Monday starts off with lows back in the low-to-mid 60s. Afternoon highs make it only to the mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions. However, the brief drop in humidity ends by Tuesday with popcorn thunderstorms again possible through the rest of next week. Highs jump back into the low-90s, heat index values in the mid-90s and lows in the low-70s throughout the rest of the Weather Smart Forecast.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann