Lancaster County Drug Task Force K9 officer assists in one of the largest cocaine busts in U.S. history

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County Drug Task Force K9 officer was recently apart of one of the largest cocaine busts in United States history.

Bear, the Lancaster County Drug task Force’s K9 officer, was one of numerous police K9s requested to assist federal agents in searching a cargo ship that was ported in Philadelphia.

It was found that it contained at least 16½ tons – more than $1 billion worth of cocaine.

Several people have been federally charged connected to the seizure, and the investigation is still ongoing, as additional searches are being conducted.

Detective Anthony Lombardo, Bear’s handler, said, “This was a historic bust, and Bear and I were honored to have been a part of it.”