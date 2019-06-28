× Man arrested for exposing himself to children in Lebanon

LEBANON, PA — A Lebanon man is accused of flashing four people, including three juveniles. Police say it happened on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. on the 100 block of East Spring St. Cassius Root, 39, allegedly pulled his pants down exposing his penis to the victims. Police say there was no physical contact between Root and the victims and the victims did not know Root. Police located Root and took him into custody. He was arraigned on charges of Indecent Exposure, Open Lewdness and Corruption of Minors. He is being held on $5,000 bail