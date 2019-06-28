× Mountville woman facing charges after attempting to flee police during traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mountville woman is facing charges after attempting to flee police during a traffic stop.

Raouth Kendes, 22, is facing fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer charges for the incident.

On June 22 around 6:15 a.m., an officer on patrol on Route 30 Eastbound at New Holland Pike in Manheim Township clocked Kendes traveling at speeds over 118 MPH in a 55 MPH zone and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say that Kendes looked at the officer in her rear view mirror and came to a full stop in the left lane of the highway.

When police told Kendes to leave the travel lane and move to the side of the roadway, she moved to the right lane and accelerated away from the stop.

Police engaged in a pursuit that went up to speeds of 70 MPH, but discontinued once Kendes left police jurisdiction.

Later, the vehicle Kendes was driving was located in East Lampeter Township, and stopped without further incident.

There, Kendes was arrested, processed, and released from custody.