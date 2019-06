× Police: One person taken to hospital after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a shooting in Harrisburg.

Police were advised of the shooting in the area of North 18th and Miller Streets around 1:23 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

An investigation is on-going. Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.