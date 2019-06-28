Police seek man accused of fraudulently using credit card in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of fraudulently using a credit card.

The man allegedly used the card on June 3 at a jewelry store at the Harrisburg Mall and Target stores in Swatara and Lower Paxton Townships.

Police say the man charged the card in excess of $8,000.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Chris Seiler at 717-564-2550 or via email: cseiler@swatarapolice.org.

